Richard Sherman healthy for camp, gets $2M bonus

The opening of 49ers training camp on Wednesday brought glad tidings for an All-Pro cornerback returning from multiple Achilles tendon surgeries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Richard Sherman has passed his camp physical and will avoid the physically unable to perform list. The former Seahawks star will collect a $2 million bonus for gaining clearance, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Sherman, 29, was limited to individual drills in offseason practices after rupturing his Achilles' tendon in early November of last season. He underwent a separate, minor procedure to his other Achilles in February.

While Sherman is exceeding expectations in his recovery, he's a good bet to receive scheduled days off throughout camp. With no sign of a setback, the 49ers have to be thrilled that the four-time Pro Bowl selection is on track to be fully healthy by the start of the regular season in September.