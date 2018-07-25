Browns discuss adding Dez Bryant with Gordon away

With Josh Gordon's absence, might the Cleveland Browns consider signing Dez Bryant?

Browns general manager John Dorsey told reporters Wednesday the team has had discussions about the possibility of adding Bryant. Dorsey noted the ex-Cowboys receiver is one of several potential additions Cleveland has considered.

Bryant has remained unsigned since getting cut by Dallas in April. Might he consider playing for a perennial rebuilding franchise or holdout in hopes a contender needs a veteran receiver? Would the Browns be willing to give Bryant the contract he desires?

As for Gordon, who announced Monday he would not report to training camp for personal reasons, Dorsey didn't give an exact timetable on when he expects the receiver to return.

"Soon can mean many things. Could be a month. Could be three days." Dorsey said, via NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "Could be 10 days. Could be 20 days. Could be 30 days."

Dorsey noted that he "absolutely" expects Gordon to be on the field at some point in 2018, but declined to say whether the team anticipates the receiver might be suspended: "I respect Josh's privacy," the GM said.

The Browns placed Gordon on the did not report list, opening up a roster spot to sign Bryant or possibly another receiver.

In other Browns wideout news, coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday that Ricardo Lewis would miss the 2018 season due to a neck injury. The 24-year-old caught 27 passes for 357 yards in 16 games last season with nine starts.