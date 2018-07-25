Roundup: Eli Rogers returns to Steelers on 1-year deal

Eli Rogers flirted with the idea of crossing the lines of a rivalry but ultimately decided to stay on the familiar side.

The wide receiver is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Rogers spent the offseason rehabbing after suffering a torn ACL during Pittsburgh's postseason loss to Jacksonville, and didn't entertain offers until very recently. The wideout traveled west to Kansas City and Cleveland to meet with the Chiefs and Browns before ultimately deciding to remain with the Steelers on a short-term contract.

We're in the age of very modern medicine, and it seems as though ACL recoveries are progressing faster than ever, but six months removed from the intital injury is still a rather short timeline. It would make more sense, then, for Rogers to test the market before coming back to Pittsburgh, where a familiar organization might not make him feel quite as pressured to return as quickly. Additionally, Rogers addresses a need for depth at slot receiver, so his addition on a one-year deal is low-risk and worth the reward even if he doesn't produce more than 30 receptions.

Having said that, Rogers is a third or fourth receiver on this Steelers team, facing competition from rookie James Washington, as well as veterans Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter in a group that already includes Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The afforded timeline might not be all that much longer, even in the comfort of Pittsburgh.

Elsewhere in player news Wednesday:

1. Ricardo Louis' 2018 is over before it could begin. Browns coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday the receiver will miss the entire season due to a neck injury.

2. Former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is visiting with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of Mitchell's plans.

3. Defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois is visiting the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, per Rapoport. Jean-Francois has a history with Lions head coach Matt Patricia dating back to their days together in New England.

4. Wide receiver Kamar Aiken has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Aiken's agent David Canter.