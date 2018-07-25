Jim Kelly has 'no evidence of cancer' after latest scan

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly has received great news in his ongoing cancer recovery.

Jill Kelly, Jim's wife, posted on her Instagram account Wednesday that MRI and CT scans Kelly underwent revealed "no evidence" of the cancer that necessitated the Hall of Fame quarterback to undergo oral surgery in March.

Kelly underwent a follow-up surgical procedure on his jaw last month after having a 12-hour procedure to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw last spring.

The Hall of Famer announced in February his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016. Kelly was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and underwent surgery. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, the 58-year-old underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.