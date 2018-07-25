Ramsey to miss start of Jags camp after birth of child

Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't be at the start of the team's training camp. He has a good reason.

Ramey's baby girl was born Wednesday.

The 23-year-old posted on Twitter that he would join his team at a later date.

"... I want to let everyone know that I'll be in Tennessee with my family, and as soon as I'm comfortable knowing my family is healthy and happy, I'll return to Jacksonville to rejoin my teammates on our quest to handle some unfinished business," Ramsey wrote.

Jaguars veterans report to training camp on Wednesday.

For all the reasons players miss the start of training camp, the birth of a child is a great one.

With plenty of time before meaningful games start for the Super Bowl-hopeful Jags, Ramsey missing a few practices won't hurt.