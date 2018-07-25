Colts expect Andrew Luck to play in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's return to football went well throughout the offseason.

Luck has cleared numerous obstacles since missing the 2017 season with a right shoulder injury, and he will apparently check another box in the coming weeks.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that the team plans for Luck to play in the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 9.

Luck wasn't placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, and general manager Chris Ballard recently said Luck will practice without limitations.

Nevertheless, the Colts are likely to play it smart throughout training camp by monitoring repetitions and allow built-in off days for Luck.

The Colts' franchise quarterback hasn't experienced live game action since the end of the 2016 season, but the team planning to utilize Luck in preseason action signals confidence he will be back under center for the start of the regular season.