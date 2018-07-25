Jon Gruden: If I fail, I won't take Raiders' money

The Oakland Raiders handed Jon Gruden a 10-year, $100 million contract after the coach spent nine years working in a TV booth. The length and amount of the deal left some scratching their heads.

Could an old-school coach walk in after so much time off and succeed in the new-school NFL? Might the Raiders regret the deal in five years?

Gruden isn't worried about the high expectations in his return.

"If I can't get it done, I'm not going to take their money," Gruden told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday.

(Please, stop laughing.)

Gruden didn't define what "get it done" means in his view. Super Bowl? Division titles? Winning seasons? Better than Jack Del Rio?

Regardless, no agent would allow his client to give up guaranteed money voluntarily. The guaranteed aspect of coaching contracts is where pacts highly differ from player deals.

It makes a good headline, but the real crux of Gruden's point is that he's not thinking about down the road. Instead the 54-year-old is focusing on turning the Raiders around quickly.

"Who guarantees I'm going to live 10 years?" he said. "So I don't think about that. You start thinking about a 10-year contract -- people don't know how it's structured and it doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is, 'Is Khalil Mack going to be here? Is Donald Penn going to be ready to play?' I've got more important things to worry about than eight years of my contract."

Gruden has enough questions to answer about his 2018 squad than worry about whether he's still around in 2025.