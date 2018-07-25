Twenty-two teams report to training camp Wednesday

Summer break is officially over for the bulk of NFL teams.

Twenty-two NFL squads will have their full teams report to training camp on Wednesday.

The list includes:

Buffalo Bills -- full squad

Carolina Panthers -- full squad

Cincinnati Bengals -- veterans

Cleveland Browns -- full squad

Dallas Cowboys -- full squad

Green Bay Packers -- full squad

Houston Texans -- full squad

Indianapolis Colts -- veterans

Jacksonville Jaguars -- veterans

Kansas City Chiefs -- veterans

Los Angeles Rams -- veterans

Miami Dolphins -- veterans

New England Patriots -- veterans

New Orleans Saints -- veterans

New York Giants -- veterans

Philadelphia Eagles -- full squad

Pittsburgh Steelers -- veterans

San Francisco 49ers -- full squad

Seattle Seahawks -- full squad

Tennessee Titans -- veterans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- veterans

Washington Redskins -- full squad

Rookies for several of the above clubs have already reported. The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Raves previously had their entire teams report as they prepare for the Hall of Fame Game.

Eight teams that won't have veterans in camp today will open before the weekend:

July 26

Atlanta Falcons -- veterans

Detroit Lions -- veterans

New York Jets -- veterans

Oakland Raiders -- veterans

July 27

Arizona Cardinals -- veterans

Denver Broncos -- veterans

Los Angeles Chargers -- full squad

Minnesota Vikings -- veterans

Reporting dates for veterans are based off when a team's first preseason game kicks off.

With 22 teams officially reporting for work Wednesday -- and every team on duty before the weekend -- we've hit the accelerator in our race towards the 2018 season.