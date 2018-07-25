Twenty-two teams report to training camp Wednesday

Summer break is officially over for the bulk of NFL teams.
Twenty-two NFL squads will have their full teams report to training camp on Wednesday.
The list includes:
Buffalo Bills -- full squad
Carolina Panthers -- full squad
Cincinnati Bengals -- veterans
Cleveland Browns -- full squad
Dallas Cowboys -- full squad
Green Bay Packers -- full squad
Houston Texans -- full squad
Indianapolis Colts -- veterans
Jacksonville Jaguars -- veterans
Kansas City Chiefs -- veterans
Los Angeles Rams -- veterans
Miami Dolphins -- veterans
New England Patriots -- veterans
New Orleans Saints -- veterans
New York Giants -- veterans
Philadelphia Eagles -- full squad
Pittsburgh Steelers -- veterans
San Francisco 49ers -- full squad
Seattle Seahawks -- full squad
Tennessee Titans -- veterans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- veterans
Washington Redskins -- full squad
Rookies for several of the above clubs have already reported. The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Raves previously had their entire teams report as they prepare for the Hall of Fame Game.
Eight teams that won't have veterans in camp today will open before the weekend:
July 26
Atlanta Falcons -- veterans
Detroit Lions -- veterans
New York Jets -- veterans
Oakland Raiders -- veterans
July 27
Arizona Cardinals -- veterans
Denver Broncos -- veterans
Los Angeles Chargers -- full squad
Minnesota Vikings -- veterans
Reporting dates for veterans are based off when a team's first preseason game kicks off.
With 22 teams officially reporting for work Wednesday -- and every team on duty before the weekend -- we've hit the accelerator in our race towards the 2018 season.
