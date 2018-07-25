Titans progressing toward deal with Taylor Lewan

As training camps open across the continental United States, several big-name players could hold out. Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan could avoid joining that group.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that there has been progress in contract negotiations for Lewan as training camp opens, per sources informed of the situation. The progress toward a new deal increases the likelihood Lewan reports and has his reps keep working on the deal, Rapoport noted.

Lewan is set to earn $9.34 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. We've seen in the past how a player making a good-faith effort to show up on time to camp can help tip negotiations toward finality.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2011 skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this summer in an effort to get a new contract. Lewan is seeking to leap Nate Solder's four-year, $62 million contract and become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

We'll see later today if the progress toward a new deal is enough to get Lewan to training camp Wednesday with the rest of his teammates.