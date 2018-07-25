Carson Wentz will not start Eagles camp on PUP list

When the Philadelphia Eagles launch camp on Thursday, Carson Wentz will be there with his teammates.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the star quarterback will avoid the physically unable to perform list. Wentz will be limited in what he can do on the field, but will take part in practices. It's an encouraging step for the 25-year-old talent on the mend from knee surgery.

Prior to Wentz's physical, Eagles leadership mulled a PUP designation knowing the signal-caller wouldn't open at full speed or participate in team drills, according to Rapoport. Ultimately, the club chose to keep Wentz on the field, meaning he'll be listed on the 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

Wentz hasn't suited up since suffering season-ending ACL and LCL tears in a Week 14 win over the Rams.

Today, Wentz is on track to open the season as Philly's starter against the Falcons. If that plan changes, the Eagles always have a Super Bowl MVP to hand the ball to in Nick Foles.