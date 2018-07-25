Carson Wentz likely heading to PUP list for Eagles

As the Philadelphia Eagles report to training camp Wednesday, all eyes will be on Carson Wentz, who returns from season-ending ACL and LCL tears.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the most likely, cautious scenario is that Wentz begins camp on the physically unable to perform list, per sources informed of the situation.

A player placed on the PUP list before camp can come off at any time.

Rapoport added that Wentz going on the PUP list isn't an indication the quarterback wouldn't be ready for the season, but rather simply the next step of his rehab. The other option for the Eagles would be for Wentz to avoid PUP but have him practice on a limited basis so that he can remain on the field with teammates, Rapoport noted.

Regardless, Wentz's pre-training camp designation shouldn't be taken as a statement on his recovery from an early-December ACL tear. Every update we've heard this season indicates the 25-year-old quarterback is on pace to be ready by Week 1. Philadelphia could play it slow with its franchise signal-caller -- he might not play much, if at all, in the preseason -- but barring a setback, Wentz isn't expected to miss a big chunk of the season.