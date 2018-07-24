DDFP: MJD returns & training camp storylines

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Maurice Jones-Drew, who makes his return after taking the summer off. After catching up with MJD about his vacation, Shek asks how confident Maurice is in his Rams to make the Super Bowl after their recent off-season additions (3:30). Next, MJD makes the bold claim the Cleveland Browns will make the playoffs en route to a 10 win season since their roster has been much improved (11:50). Shek then explains why he's not a fan of the Jets welcoming back Darrelle Revis to sign a one day contract after he left them for the arch-rival New England Patriots (25:20). Unfortunately for Chicago Bears fans, Shek adds them to the list of teams who will not be making the playoffs in 2018 with MJD agreeing that they are the last place team in the NFC North (33:10). Lastly, the guys wrap up the show with who are the best newcomers in the NFC West (40:55)?

Listen to the podcast below: