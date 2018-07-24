NFL Twitter Reacts to Todd Gurley's contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves through the sports world on Tuesday by signing RB Todd Gurley to a 4-year, $60M extension with $45 million in guarantees. The 23-year-old All-Pro is the highest-paid RB in the NFL, and his new deal is bound to shift the RB market.

NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Gurley on his new deal and hint that they're due for new contracts too. NFL analysts weighed on why the Rams RB is deserving of such a big extension. Of course there were jokes, too. Plenty of jokes. See what Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara, and more members of #NFLTwitter had to say about Gurley's big payday.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?... â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Cardinals RB David Johnson

Yessir you up next 4sho brother.. â Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 24, 2018

NFL Network Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala

Why did Todd Gurley get $45M guaranteed and Le'Veon Bell wasn't offered the same? (Separate of whether the #Steelers have as much avail $ as the #Rams...)

Gurley has logged only 932 touches through three years. Bell? 1,635 in five. â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 24, 2018

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Free Agent CB Damian Swann

Bleacher Report

Saints RB Mark Ingram II

Saints RB Alvin Kamara

NFL Analyst Adam Rank

Jeff Fisher's failure with Todd Gurley ranks up there with the guy who complains loudly about his computer not working, only to have the IT guy rolls up and say, "it's not plugged in, brah." â Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 24, 2018

Rams QB Jared Goff

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

This reactions roundup would not be complete without seeing what Gurley had to say: