NFL Twitter Reacts to Todd Gurley's contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves through the sports world on Tuesday by signing RB Todd Gurley to a 4-year, $60M extension with $45 million in guarantees. The 23-year-old All-Pro is the highest-paid RB in the NFL, and his new deal is bound to shift the RB market.
NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Gurley on his new deal and hint that they're due for new contracts too. NFL analysts weighed on why the Rams RB is deserving of such a big extension. Of course there were jokes, too. Plenty of jokes. See what Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara, and more members of #NFLTwitter had to say about Gurley's big payday.
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
lol and ppl thought I was trippin?...â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018
Cardinals RB David Johnson
Congrats my dude @TG3II .....RBs makin moves ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/ITXvGRdWn3â David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) July 24, 2018
Yessir you up next 4sho brother..â Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 24, 2018
NFL Network Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala
Why did Todd Gurley get $45M guaranteed and Le'Veon Bell wasn't offered the same? (Separate of whether the #Steelers have as much avail $ as the #Rams...)â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 24, 2018
Gurley has logged only 932 touches through three years. Bell? 1,635 in five.
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette
Just like that we back in action @TG3II https://t.co/PdVP7lPOJJâ 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2018
Free Agent CB Damian Swann
Pay da man https://t.co/OY73qwb1L9â Damian Swann â¢ (@D_Swann) July 24, 2018
Bleacher Report
ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ @LeVeonBell pic.twitter.com/6zTpw0cVYRâ Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2018
Saints RB Mark Ingram II
My dawg gave em dat hometown discount!!! EARNED DATâ¼ï¸ @TG3II https://t.co/uoG2xt5TiWâ Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) July 24, 2018
Saints RB Alvin Kamara
IMMMM... GETTIN.. NEWWWW.. PAPER.. OVER HEREEE!!! ï¿½ï¿½ Congrats my Brutha @TG3II ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/eQiiIlMvwmâ Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 24, 2018
NFL Analyst Adam Rank
Jeff Fisher's failure with Todd Gurley ranks up there with the guy who complains loudly about his computer not working, only to have the IT guy rolls up and say, "it's not plugged in, brah."â Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 24, 2018
Rams QB Jared Goff
No one deserves it more...congrats @TG3II !!â Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) July 24, 2018
ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith
Congrats to Todd Gurley. Now, it's time to pay Le'Veon Bell!!!! pic.twitter.com/j7zAkXWLv5â Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 24, 2018
This reactions roundup would not be complete without seeing what Gurley had to say: