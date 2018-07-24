NFL Twitter Reacts to Todd Gurley's contract extension

  • By Ralph Warner
The Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves through the sports world on Tuesday by signing RB Todd Gurley to a 4-year, $60M extension with $45 million in guarantees. The 23-year-old All-Pro is the highest-paid RB in the NFL, and his new deal is bound to shift the RB market.

NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Gurley on his new deal and hint that they're due for new contracts too. NFL analysts weighed on why the Rams RB is deserving of such a big extension. Of course there were jokes, too. Plenty of jokes. See what Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara, and more members of #NFLTwitter had to say about Gurley's big payday.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

Cardinals RB David Johnson

NFL Network Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Free Agent CB Damian Swann

Bleacher Report

Saints RB Mark Ingram II

Saints RB Alvin Kamara

NFL Analyst Adam Rank

Rams QB Jared Goff

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

This reactions roundup would not be complete without seeing what Gurley had to say:

MOODï¿½ï¿½

A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on

