Titans release former second-round pick Kevin Dodd

The Titans are moving on from Kevin Dodd.

The outside linebacker was informed of his release on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 26-year-old Dodd was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2016, but managed only 285 snaps over his first two seasons. He failed to show up for the offseason program after Tennessee drafted his replacement in second-rounder Harold Landry.

Landry reportedly "flashed" this summer while taking snaps alongside veteran outside 'backers Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.

"I definitely want to make the vets here proud, and make the front office and coach (Mike) Vrabel and all the coaches out here proud for selecting me in the draft," Landry told the team's official website last month. "So every day I definitely come out here and bust my ass because I want to definitely make an impact as a rookie and be able to help this team win a Super Bowl."

Dodd -- avoiding the club at all costs this offseason -- took an opposite approach and paid the price. With just one sack over two pro campaigns, Dodd's career is on the ropes.