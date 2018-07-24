Move The Sticks  

 

 

Move The Sticks: Biggest training camp battles in each division

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back and ready to dive into NFL training camp storylines. The guys kickoff the show by talking the rocky contract negotiations between the Falcons and Julio Jones before they discuss the Ravens' quarterback competition (2:10). DJ and Bucky then go division by division and list the most heated position battles (20:28). The guys wrap the show by debating the top 5 rookie classes that will have an instant impact on the league (45:36).

LISTEN to the episode here:



SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music
Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0