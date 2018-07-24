Injury roundup: Lions place Ezekiel Ansah on PUP list

When Detroit's veterans report to camp on Thursday, Ezekiel Ansah won't be among the actives.

The 29-year-old pass rusher was placed on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that Ansah underwent knee surgery earlier this spring. The Lions have provided no timetable for the defender's return.

Ansah is set to play the season under the $17.14 million franchise tag after failing to reach a long-term deal with the club.

New coach Matt Patricia is tasked with unleashing Ansah after the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder led the team with 12 sacks in 2017. Beyond Ziggy, the Lions house Anthony Zettel, Kerry Hyder, Cornelius Washington, Alex Barrett and rookie Da'Shawn Hand as options to hassle the quarterback -- far from a strong point for Detroit.

Here are some other PUP moves we've been monitoring:

1. The Raiders placed left tackle Donald Penn on the active PUP list, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The 35-year-old bookend underwent Lisfranc surgery in December. Defensive tackle P.J. Hall and defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (ACL) also will be on PUP to start camp. Hall's injury hasn't been disclosed by the team.

2. The Saints sent wideout Brandon Coleman to the active PUP, per Rapoport.

3. In Tennessee, pass-catcher Michael Campanaro and linebacker Rashaan Evan passed their physicals and were removed from PUP Land.