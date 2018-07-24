Jared Goff: Rams can't be distracted by outside 'labels'

Expectations could not be higher for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the 2018 season. After leading the league in scoring in Sean McVay's first season, winning the NFC West, then adding a star-studded cast this offseason, many prognosticators are predicting a Super Bowl win for L.A.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who reported to the team's training camp on Monday, said the Rams can't allow the pressure of those expectations to influence their preparation and focus.

"I think you see every year there are teams that get that type of label and often fall short, and you wonder why," Goff said, via the team's official website. "I think that's something we can't really focus on ... take every day like we have the past year and build off of what we did in the spring."

This offseason, the Rams added Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, Sam Shields, and Brandin Cooks. Those additions to an already stellar corps -- Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, Goff, etc. -- provides L.A. with difference makers on both sides of the ball.

"We've got all the pieces we need, we just need to put it together and continue to work hard every day and put all the pieces together," Goff said. "Like I said, every year there's teams with talent, we have talent, but what are we going to do to separate ourselves from the other teams? Continue to prepare and be the best we can be throughout this training camp and this season."

The talent on the field is buffered by a coaching staff in McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips that rivals the best in the NFL. Unlike some coaches who shackle talent, McVay and Phillips each put their gifted players in positions to make plays. Freedom to play loose can often negate the pressure of expectations.

If, however, the Rams stumble early -- they open the season on Monday Night Football in the Black Hole in Oakland -- expect the pressure to ratchet up, particularly on a still-growing quarterback like Goff.