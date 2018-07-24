Chris Thompson says he's ready for Redskins camp

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson is on track to be ready for the season after suffering a broken fibula late last year.

The dual-threat back told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday he'll avoid the PUP list and begin practicing this week. The Redskins report to training camp Wednesday.

"I'm feeling pretty good right now, I will start practicing with the guys from day one but just taking it slowly..." Thompson said. "The focus is to really be ready by that first regular season game."

Thompson was enjoying a breakout season in 2017 before breaking his leg in Week 11. In 10 games, he compiled 510 receiving yards on 39 receptions -- 13.1 yards per catch average -- to go along with 294 rushing yards on 64 totes, with six total touchdowns.

Entering 2018, Thompson is expected to play a similar role in Jay Gruden's offense as a pass-catching chess piece out of the backfield. With the addition of rookie Derrius Guice as an early-down runner, the Redskins could finally have a potent duo.

Thompson played the security-blanket role for Kirk Cousins the past few seasons, especially on third downs. With Alex Smith now in town, a new rapport must be developed. Getting Thompson on the field for training camp -- even if he's brought along slowly -- will aid that process.