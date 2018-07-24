Taylor Gabriel seeks to bring 'explosiveness' to Bears

As the Chicago Bears begin to scratch the surface of their training camp installations, we will slowly see the differences in the remade offense.

One under-the-radar acquisition this offseason, Taylor Gabriel, has already flashed his difference-making ability in Matt Nagy's offense. According to multiple reporters at Monday's practice, the Bears stretched the field more with Gabriel, including one 40-yard bomb.

"Just bringing that explosiveness to the offense -- the downfield [passes], the screens," Gabriel said of his role with the Bears, via NBC Sports Chicago. "I mean I can't pinpoint the [one] thing I'm doing, because I'm everywhere in this offense. I play running back, I'm doing flea flickers, I'm doing all types of stuff.

"I'm everywhere, I've been everywhere. Even when I was with the Falcons I was in the backfield. I was [running] jet sweep. So it's nothing that I'm giving away, that's just what I've been doing my whole career."

We expect Nagy's offense to be more explosive than the grind-it-out operation the Bears ran last year with Mitch Trubisky under John Fox. Gabriel should play a key role in pressuring the defense deep, the role Tyreek Hill played in Nagy's system in Kansas City. Trubisky's 40-yard connection with Gabriel late in 11-on-11s on Monday showed a glimpse of what the two could provide what has perennially been a dud offense.

"That's a ball that it's kind of scary to throw because it was Cover-2," Gabriel said of Trubisky's throw, per the Chicago Tribune. "But for him to trust me on that deep ball and trust my speed, that's what ... I like to see."

We'd like to see more of Trubisky stretching the field with his new toys. By all accounts, the Bears' offense under Nagy should finally awaken from its protracted hibernation.