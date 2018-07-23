David Johnson reports to Arizona Cardinals camp

At long last, David Johnson is back on the field.

The versatile Cardinals running back reported to training camp on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero -- and per Johnson's own words:

"In Gods hands now ... primed and ready to prove it! #ImBack," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson suffered a wrist injury in last year's opener that required surgery and cost him the entire season. His absence all but sunk a Cardinals offense that also lost quarterback Carson Palmer to a broken arm.

Now healthy, Johnson skipped minicamp while embroiled in negotiations on a contract extension. Those talks are ongoing, but general manager Steve Keim said in June the team plans on "rewarding him just like we have players in the past."

Set to turn 27 this season, Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Two seasons removed from a phenomenal breakout campaign that saw him post 20 touchdowns and more than 2,000 total yards, Johnson is the beating heart of an attack that needs him to stay on the field.

So far, so good.