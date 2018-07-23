Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes: 'Let's not be hesitant'

For the first time since coach Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013, the Chiefs enter training camp with a new starting quarterback.

Second-year pro Patrick Mahomes, however, experienced training camp last year while learning behind Alex Smith, and Reid pointed out Sunday the experience helped Mahomes transition during the offseason workout program.

"He absorbed, that's what he did and it showed during the [organzied team activities]," Reid told reporters, via the Chiefs' official website. "He was able to function at a high level and do what he needs. Are there going to be growing pains and all that stuff that go on? Sure, he's a young guy that's learning the game. We're here to teach him and that's what we'll do and he's here to learn, and then go play and have fun doing it."

With Mahomes, the Chiefs have a strong-armed and mobile quarterback capable of making throws from various angles.

While Reid admits his young signal-caller could have an occasional mistake during camp, the Chiefs don't plan on holding back the signal-caller, especially when the pads come on and the offense goes through 11-on-11 team drills as part of Mahomes' educational process.

"Let's work through it, let's not be hesitant," said Reid about his message to Mahomes. "If there's an interception here or there let's learn from it. Let's challenge the offense, not only the player, but challenge yourself within the offense and see what you can get away with. If there's an interception we will fix that, but don't hesitate. If you see it, let's shoot it and go."

Meanwhile, Mahomes had the opportunity to gain some game experience in 2017, starting the season finale against the Denver Broncos. He flashed his athleticism during a 27-24 win, completing 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

The Chiefs believed enough in Mahomes to trade away Smith to Washington during the offseason, and the young signal-caller now has a chance to master the offense and reward the team's faith in him.

Mahomes is fully embracing the opportunity.

"It's exciting to know that you're going to get the majority of the reps, you're going to get to really work on your game," Mahomes told reporters, via the Chiefs' official website. "It's something you dream of as a little kid. So, for me, this is the start of the new season. You really get to come here and work with the guys and just build that relationship and that bond."

Mahomes won't go at it alone, of course, as he takes over an offense featuring running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs also added wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, giving the team another receiving weapon to usher in the Mahomes era.