49ers sign OT Mike McGlinchey for $18.3M guaranteed

Jimmy Garoppolo can rest easy tonight. His other perimeter lineman is officially a 49er, a full week before training camp begins.

San Francisco signed right tackle Mike McGlinchey to his rookie contract on Sunday evening, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. The four-year deal is worth $18,341,876 and is fully guaranteed, Pelissero added.

McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product was a consensus All-American at left tackle in 2017 but has been working on the opposite side this summer. It's where he projects to start the season as six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley remains one of the league's better blindside protectors.

The mammoth McGlinchey, listed at 6-8, 309, started the entire 2015 season at right tackle before playing on the left side for his final two college seasons. The 49ers last year relied on Trent Brown and a committee of linemen at right tackle, which has been a sore spot since Anthony Davis first retired following the 2014 season.

McGlinchey's signing leaves quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (1), Sam Darnold (3) and Josh Allen (7), cornerback Denzel Ward (4) and linebacker Roquan Smith (8) as the remaining unsigned players from the top 10.