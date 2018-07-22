Titans place tackle Jack Conklin (ACL) on PUP list

The Tennessee Titans made a few roster moves Sunday, five days before training camp commences.

The Titans placed right tackle Jack Conklin on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, along with tight end Phillip Supernaw, the team announced.

The 2016 first-round pick suffered a torn ACL in the team's playoff loss to the New England Patriots this past January. Though Conklin has made progress during the rehab process, he's not eager to rush back to the field just yet.

"You don't want to come back too early and hurt it again," Conklin said last week per the team's official website. "You want to make sure you are full healthy and ready to go. If I come back too early, I am not only hurting myself, but I am hurting the team. If I can't play at the level I need to perform at, there's really no reason I should be out there playing. I think I need to earn my way back health-wise and practicing and that is something I am working toward and something I am excited to get back to."

The team placed wide receiver Michael Campanaro and linebacker Rashaan Evans on the non-football illness list, and defensive tackle Mike Ramsey was moved to the non-football injury list.

Outside linebacker Kevin Dodd was given the reserve/did not report designation.