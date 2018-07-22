Saquon Barkley signs four-year, $31.2M rookie deal

The New York Giants have signed running back Saquon Barkley to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Sunday. Barkley put pen to paper when he reported to training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Barkley's contract is worth $31.2 million and is fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the situation. The deal includes a $20.76 million signing bonus with $15 million paid out immediately (he will receive the rest by October), Rapoport added.

The Giants selected the former Penn State running back with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. At PSU, he rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 102 passes, including eight for scores, in three seasons. He totaled 5,538 total yards on 791 touches for averages of 7.0 yards per play and 145.7 yards per game.