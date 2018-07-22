Giants, Barkley agree to terms on $31.2M rookie deal

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with running back Saquon Barkley on his four-year rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Barkley's contract is worth $31.2 million and is fully guaranteed, a source informed of the situation tells Rapoport. The deal includes a $20.76 million signing bonus with $15 million paid out immediately (he will receive the rest by October).
The Giants selected the former Penn State running back with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Pen to paper, @saquon has signed his contract!!! #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/yJ0mSiQqJhâ New York Giants (@Giants) July 22, 2018
View all comments