Giants, Barkley agree to terms on $31.2M rookie deal

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with running back Saquon Barkley on his four-year rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Barkley's contract is worth $31.2 million and is fully guaranteed, a source informed of the situation tells Rapoport. The deal includes a $20.76 million signing bonus with $15 million paid out immediately (he will receive the rest by October).

The Giants selected the former Penn State running back with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.