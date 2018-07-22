NFL mourns death of longtime coach Tony Sparano

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano died unexpectedly Sunday, the team announced. He was 56.

Current and former NFL players offered their condolences over the passing of the longtime coach.

Statement from Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf on the sudden passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/uMgcw1m0en â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018

GM Rick Spielman on the passing of Tony Sparano pic.twitter.com/k34tz4SqvF â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Coach Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/UVxieE1Q6U â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 22, 2018

Coach Pat Shurmur shares his thoughts on the passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/6BXPdQcaxv â New York Giants (@Giants) July 22, 2018

Statement from the #Jaguars on the passing of Tony Sparano: pic.twitter.com/rQgE4ujGo2 â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 22, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sparano family and the entire Minnesota Vikings organization at this time. Condolences to all. â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 22, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Sparano, his family and everyone in the @Vikings organization.. lifeâs precious and we just never know when itâs our time.. RIP Coach.. https://t.co/vOzlSoUTlq â Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) July 22, 2018

I am in disbelief - condolences to his wife Jeanette and three children. https://t.co/h6XczHiAuT â Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 22, 2018

Really tough to see this, so much respect for this guy, great coach and great person! You will be missed by so many, thoughts and prayers to your family! RIP Coach https://t.co/cTFqtglDcD â Adam Thielen (@athielen19) July 22, 2018

Rest In Peace Coach Sparano. I really canât believe the news. A great coach and even better person. My condolences go out to the Sparano family. I think I speak for everyone when I say this season is for you! â Kyle Sloter (@KyleSloter) July 22, 2018

Aw man. Rest In Peace, Coach Sparano. Terrible news. â Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) July 22, 2018

Prayers for the Sparano family upon hearing of the loss Coach Sparano. Spent the 2017 training camp with him and the @Vikings Learned a lot from him in such a short period of time....RIP. #OLinePride #OLine pic.twitter.com/8GRCc2TfN8 â Kevin Mawae (@KevinMawae) July 22, 2018

Heart broken and lost for words! We lost a great man. Prayers to the Sparano family. So glad I got to see you and tell ya how much you meant to me a month ago. @Vikings #RIPTony â Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) July 22, 2018

Man, when it rains it pours. Rest In Peace coach Sparano. Prayers going to your family and friends and our Viking organization. Lost 4 coaches in the past 2 months. Wishing I was able to reverse time and tell not just these people but everyone thatâs import to me I appreciate you â Tashawn Bower (@TashawnBower) July 22, 2018

Damn man sad day ...RIP Coach Sparano .Prayers up for the entire Sparano family ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Erik Walden (@E_Ninety3) July 22, 2018

Damn Iâm at a loss for words RIP coach Sparano taught me so much not just about football about life also one of the biggest reasons why I signed with the @RAIDERS was because of you coach thanks for everything love you coach RIP â Donald Penn (@DPENN70) July 22, 2018

Sporano Family I am so sorry for your loss. Coach believed in me, trusted me, and stuck with me as a rookie. He would check on my family every HC and QB meeting we would have! He was a great man! I love you coach! â Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 22, 2018

WOW! Walked out of church to this...My sincere condolences to the Sparano Family! Coach Sparano loved his family...my heart aches for them...RIP Coach #Respect https://t.co/Bu1bMdd51A â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) July 22, 2018

My thoughts & prayers are for Coach Sparano & his family as they are going through this tough time right now. Glad I got the opportunity to meet you coach. May you Rest In Peace ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pbP8bIQfgq â Jeff Badet (@JeffBadet__) July 22, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the sparano family. I am truly heartbroken. We lost a great man to early. https://t.co/MXt26ZTZsx â Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) July 22, 2018

Prayers up for Tony Sparano, his family and loved ones â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 22, 2018