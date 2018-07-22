NFL mourns death of longtime coach Tony Sparano

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano died unexpectedly Sunday, the team announced. He was 56.
Current and former NFL players offered their condolences over the passing of the longtime coach.
Statement from Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf on the sudden passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/uMgcw1m0enâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018
Coach Zimmer on the passing of Tony Sparano pic.twitter.com/YPG2biZPEGâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018
GM Rick Spielman on the passing of Tony Sparano pic.twitter.com/k34tz4SqvFâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Coach Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/UVxieE1Q6Uâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 22, 2018
Statement from @SeanPayton on the passing of Tony Sparano: pic.twitter.com/7pbeB31soSâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 22, 2018
Coach Pat Shurmur shares his thoughts on the passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/6BXPdQcaxvâ New York Giants (@Giants) July 22, 2018
Statement from the #Jaguars on the passing of Tony Sparano: pic.twitter.com/rQgE4ujGo2â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 22, 2018
Our deepest condolences are with Coach Sparanoâs family and the entire Vikings organization. https://t.co/vsd2Rb7ij0â New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sparano family and the entire Minnesota Vikings organization at this time. Condolences to all.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 22, 2018
Sending our thoughts and condolences to the Sparano family and @Vikings organization. https://t.co/Jl5XPgBZPXâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 22, 2018
The 49ers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Sparano. Sharing heartfelt condolences with the Sparano family and the Minnesota Vikings. Rest in peace, Coach. https://t.co/XFoAZsFT77â San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 22, 2018
The Washington Redskins send their deepest condolences to the Sparano family and the entire Vikings organization. Rest in peace, Coach. https://t.co/Vtmm2ZpZZlâ Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 22, 2018
Thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Sparano, his family and everyone in the @Vikings organization.. lifeâs precious and we just never know when itâs our time.. RIP Coach.. https://t.co/vOzlSoUTlqâ Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) July 22, 2018
I am in disbelief - condolences to his wife Jeanette and three children. https://t.co/h6XczHiAuTâ Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 22, 2018
Really tough to see this, so much respect for this guy, great coach and great person! You will be missed by so many, thoughts and prayers to your family! RIP Coach https://t.co/cTFqtglDcDâ Adam Thielen (@athielen19) July 22, 2018
Rest In Peace coach. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/B0GWSOXvy1â LEEL. (@leellxvii) July 22, 2018
Rest In Peace Coach Sparano. I really canât believe the news. A great coach and even better person. My condolences go out to the Sparano family. I think I speak for everyone when I say this season is for you!â Kyle Sloter (@KyleSloter) July 22, 2018
Aw man. Rest In Peace, Coach Sparano. Terrible news.â Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) July 22, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/UV425Nwee0â Cornelius Edison (@cedison_) July 22, 2018
Prayers for the Sparano family upon hearing of the loss Coach Sparano. Spent the 2017 training camp with him and the @Vikings Learned a lot from him in such a short period of time....RIP. #OLinePride #OLine pic.twitter.com/8GRCc2TfN8â Kevin Mawae (@KevinMawae) July 22, 2018
Heart broken and lost for words! We lost a great man. Prayers to the Sparano family. So glad I got to see you and tell ya how much you meant to me a month ago. @Vikings #RIPTonyâ Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) July 22, 2018
Man, when it rains it pours. Rest In Peace coach Sparano. Prayers going to your family and friends and our Viking organization. Lost 4 coaches in the past 2 months. Wishing I was able to reverse time and tell not just these people but everyone thatâs import to me I appreciate youâ Tashawn Bower (@TashawnBower) July 22, 2018
Damn man sad day ...RIP Coach Sparano .Prayers up for the entire Sparano family ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Erik Walden (@E_Ninety3) July 22, 2018
Damn Iâm at a loss for words RIP coach Sparano taught me so much not just about football about life also one of the biggest reasons why I signed with the @RAIDERS was because of you coach thanks for everything love you coach RIPâ Donald Penn (@DPENN70) July 22, 2018
RIP Coach Sparano ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) July 22, 2018
RIP Coach https://t.co/xVJ6s9NZ3pâ Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) July 22, 2018
Sporano Family I am so sorry for your loss. Coach believed in me, trusted me, and stuck with me as a rookie. He would check on my family every HC and QB meeting we would have! He was a great man! I love you coach!â Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 22, 2018
WOW! Walked out of church to this...My sincere condolences to the Sparano Family! Coach Sparano loved his family...my heart aches for them...RIP Coach #Respect https://t.co/Bu1bMdd51Aâ James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) July 22, 2018
My thoughts & prayers are for Coach Sparano & his family as they are going through this tough time right now. Glad I got the opportunity to meet you coach. May you Rest In Peace ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pbP8bIQfgqâ Jeff Badet (@JeffBadet__) July 22, 2018
Thoughts and prayers to the sparano family. I am truly heartbroken. We lost a great man to early. https://t.co/MXt26ZTZsxâ Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) July 22, 2018
Prayers up for Tony Sparano, his family and loved onesâ Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018
Devastated to hear the news about Coach Sparano passing. Praying for his family through this tough time.â Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) July 22, 2018
View all comments