Watch Purdue WR Rondale Moore squat 600 pounds

Another day, another football player posting a mind-blowing workout video.

Today's freak athlete: Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore. Go ahead and remember his name.

Moore, a freshman, is only 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds. He can also do this in the weight room because his legs are that incredibly strong.

The internet lost its collective mind out when Saquon Barkley squatted 500 pounds. This 18-year-old just topped it, causing an eruption amongst his teammates and coaches.

Clearly, Moore has himself a future in the Big Ten. The Louisville product was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year from Kentucky and one of the top recruits in Purdue's latest class.

The Boilermakers probably shouldn't wait long to get this kid on the gridiron.