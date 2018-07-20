Bears LB Charles Leno rescues stranded Bears superfan

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jim Martin's bad day did a complete 180 when LB Charles Leno Jr. came to his rescue.

While driving I saw a Bears bus that was stopped on the side of the road. As I passed it I thought to myself that the DA BEARS bus is NOT breaking down this year, so I turned back around to check out what was going on. Weâre fully gassed up heading into camp this year ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/NJ269zsdwI â Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) July 18, 2018

Thankfully Da Bears bus is once again ready to roll.

Bus is home, fixed, and we are getting it ready to roll. Just put the bar in for the kegs and fixing the bike rack on top next. Bourbonnais might be the next trip. @RAGBRAI_IOWA @ChicagoBears @charleslenojr72 pic.twitter.com/4qq4cJXeTJ â Jim Martin (@jcmartin716) July 18, 2018

2. Could Baker Mayfield have made it to the Big Leagues? Some of his old baseball teammates think so.

Before @bakermayfield was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft or an Oklahoma Sooners Star, he was a high school baseball standout known for hitting, singing in the locker room, and organizing the best summer hangouts at his househttps://t.co/lyrAR1SPmP â David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 20, 2018

3. Antonio Brown appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk about his Madden cover and his family.

4. Shaquem Griffin and the Seattle Seahawks recently sent one 12-year-old superfan a bunch of swag.

Thank you @Seahawks for all the swag! Julianna is crazy excited to cheer on her new favorite team and @Shaquemgriffin !! Hope we can make it up there from Texas for a game! @nflnetwork @richeisen @GMA @Limbitless3D #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/VZfqnjj3uv â Aggiefanclark (@aggiefanclark) July 17, 2018

Prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, Julianna Linton posted this video of her cheering on the All-American LB. Much like Griffin, Julianna (clearly) doesn't let a missing limb stop her from doing physical activities.