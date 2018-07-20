Bears LB Charles Leno rescues stranded Bears superfan

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jim Martin's bad day did a complete 180 when LB Charles Leno Jr. came to his rescue.

Thankfully Da Bears bus is once again ready to roll.

2. Could Baker Mayfield have made it to the Big Leagues? Some of his old baseball teammates think so.

3. Antonio Brown appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk about his Madden cover and his family.

4. Shaquem Griffin and the Seattle Seahawks recently sent one 12-year-old superfan a bunch of swag.

Prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, Julianna Linton posted this video of her cheering on the All-American LB. Much like Griffin, Julianna (clearly) doesn't let a missing limb stop her from doing physical activities.

