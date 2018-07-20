Jets WR ArDarius Stewart facing two-game suspension

ArDarius Stewart's second NFL campaign is on hold.

The Jets receiver is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the pending ban.

Rapoport was told Stewart tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent. The pass-catcher's punishment has yet to be announced by the NFL, with a league spokesman offering no comment.

Stewart caught just six passes last season and sits far down the depth chart behind Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan grabbed Stewart in the third round of last year's draft. Another Maccagnan pick, 2015 second-round wideout Devin Smith, was released earlier this week after spending the past two years recovering from multiple knee surgeries.

The Jets have some depth at receiver, but it's fair to wonder where the offense might be if these Day Two selections were contributing. Instead, Smith is history and Stewart is suddenly fighting for his job.