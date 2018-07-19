Steelers to get their own record-breaking roller coaster

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Love the Steelers? Love roller coasters? If so, you're in luck because two of your faves will unite in the form of the Steel Curtain roller coaster.

According to Steelers.com, the coaster will feature a record-breaking nine inversions and a 197 foot-tall loop.

2. The ESPYs had a few inspiring moments and some light-hearted ones, too. This clip of Russell Wilson, Instagram Star Shiggy, and Ciara was one of the hilarious highlights of the night.

3. Nick Foles is still reaping the benefits of becoming a Super Bowl champion. In the months since Super Bowl LII, Foles has had a baby goat named after him, released a best-selling book, and surpassed Tom Brady in jersey sales.

4. Check out the Browns' parody of The Office.