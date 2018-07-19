DDFP: Antonio Brown and Willie McGinest

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest, who is now a member of the virtual Wall of Fame. Shek asks Willie who is the New England Patriots Jenga piece (6:50) and what he thinks of Danny Amendola's comments on Bill Belichick being like a school principal (9:15)? Willie also picks which team is better -- the 2017 or the 2018 New England Patriots (16:30). Next, Antonio Brown who will be on the Madden 19 cover joins the DDFP (22:46). Shek and Antonio kibitz about the Le'Veon Bell contract situation (31:05), who the Steelers Jenga piece is and his thoughts on potentially being the greatest wide receiver of all-time (25:30). Shek ends the notion that Antonio isn't QB-proof (38:38) and totally misses A.B.'s handshake at the end (39:30).

Listen to the podcast below: