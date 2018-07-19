NFL anthem policy on hold under standstill agreement

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement Thursday that league and team policies regarding conduct during the playing of the national anthem will not be issued or enforced for several weeks as part of a standstill agreement reached on the matter.

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that everything connected to league and club policies on the anthem will remain on hold as talks between the NFL and the union play out.

The development comes after a Miami Dolphins source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the NFL was requiring every team to submit conduct rules for the national anthem before players reported to training camp. The Dolphins had already submitted their plan to the league since their rookies reported to the training camp Wednesday, Rapoport reported.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that "Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week" under the policy submitted by the team. The AP added that the Dolphins' anthem conduct policy was under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club" items.

That policy, however, remains on hold under the standstill agreement, which comes after the NFLPA filed a grievance against the league's anthem policy on July 10, saying the policy infringes on players' rights. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the maximum discipline for conduct detrimental to the club is a week's salary or a suspension of up to four games.

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Michael Silver it is unrealistic that any player would be suspended four games for kneeling during the anthem if the policy was enforced.

The NFL approved the new national anthem policy in May, requiring players and league personnel on the sideline to stand. Players and personnel also have the option to remain in the locker room if they choose not to stand during the anthem.

Under the change, individual clubs have the power to set their own policies to ensure the anthem is being respected during any on-field action. If a player chooses to protest on the sideline the NFL will fine the team. Players could also be fined by their teams, per the policy.

The preseason opens Aug. 2 with the Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.