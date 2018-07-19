Dolphins list anthem policy under conduct detrimental

The NFL is requiring every team to submit conduct rules for the national anthem before players report to training camp, a Miami Dolphins source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins have already submitted their plan to the league since their rookies reported to the training camp Wednesday, Rapoport reported. The source said the plan will be addressed within the team once the season starts and that "all options are still open" regarding potential discipline that might or might not be taken.

Other NFL teams are expected to submit their anthem conduct rules later this week.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that "Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week." The AP added that Dolphins' anthem conduct policy was under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club" items.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the maximum discipline for conduct detrimental to the club is a week's salary or a suspension of up to four games.

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Michael Silver it is unrealistic that any player would be suspended four games for kneeling during the anthem.

The NFL approved a new national anthem policy in May requiring players and league personnel on the sideline to stand. Players and personnel also have the option to remain in the locker room if they choose not to stand during the anthem.

Under the change, individual clubs have the power to set their own policies to ensure the anthem is being respected during any on-field action. If a player chooses to protest on the sideline the NFL will fine the team. Players could also be fined by their teams, per the policy.

The NFL Players Association challenged the NFL policy in a grievance filed earlier this month.