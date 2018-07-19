James Harrison: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. QB

James Harrison spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and only six weeks with the Patriots, but that month and a half in New England had a big impact on him. The recently retired linebacker appeared on Fox Sports' Undisputed on Thursday and shared his views on Tom Brady and the Patriots' coaching.

"I'm a Brady fan now; I'm not going to lie. I wanted to hate this dude. He's the ultimate teammate. ... Tom is a great QB -- the best ever. I've never seen anyone with his study habits, his preparation. He's filling up a whole notebook of notes with each game." â @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/awpILGJYP7 â UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2018

Harrison told a funny anecdote about how he went to RB LeGarrette Blount to inquire about Brady's character. "[Blount] was like, 'Aw man, he's a great guy,'" said Harrison. "...and I'm like, 'Stop lying to me.'"

After joining the Pats and meeting Brady, Harrison said he felt the Pats QB's welcoming nature was phony. However, any initial skepticism faded as he saw how Brady interacted with all of his teammates.

"He's a great guy. He's the ultimate teammate... person. It's nothing I can knock him for," said Harrison.

The former LB also appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and compared the Patriots' coaching versus that of the Steelers.

"It's more regimented. It's more disciplined. The [Patriots] coaching is better to be honest with you. The plans they put together are better."@jharrison9292 on the differences between the Patriots and Steelers pic.twitter.com/bGW2Ej7uYa â Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 19, 2018

"The coaching [in New England] is better to be honest with you," Harrison told Cowherd. "The plans they put together are better. And they don't ask their players to do anything that's outside of the realm of what they feel their capabilities are."

(Speaking of capabilities, here's a friendly reminder that Harrison plays volleyball with a medicine ball and pushes over 1,800 pounds in his downtime).

As to how that differs than the coaching environment in Pittsburgh, Harrison said the Steelers' coaching needs to be a bit more structured.

Better coach: Mike Tomlin or Bill Belichick?



"Belichick. Tomlin needs to be a little bit more disciplined. ... Man, I've seen Tom Brady running to a meeting scared to be late." â @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/9oA0lZ3XHM â UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2018

"Mike Tomlin is good as a head coach -- he's a player's coach," Harrison said. "I think he needs to be a little bit more disciplined."