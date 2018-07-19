James Harrison: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. QB

  • By Ralph Warner
James Harrison spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and only six weeks with the Patriots, but that month and a half in New England had a big impact on him. The recently retired linebacker appeared on Fox Sports' Undisputed on Thursday and shared his views on Tom Brady and the Patriots' coaching.

Harrison told a funny anecdote about how he went to RB LeGarrette Blount to inquire about Brady's character. "[Blount] was like, 'Aw man, he's a great guy,'" said Harrison. "...and I'm like, 'Stop lying to me.'"

After joining the Pats and meeting Brady, Harrison said he felt the Pats QB's welcoming nature was phony. However, any initial skepticism faded as he saw how Brady interacted with all of his teammates.

"He's a great guy. He's the ultimate teammate... person. It's nothing I can knock him for," said Harrison.

The former LB also appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and compared the Patriots' coaching versus that of the Steelers.

"The coaching [in New England] is better to be honest with you," Harrison told Cowherd. "The plans they put together are better. And they don't ask their players to do anything that's outside of the realm of what they feel their capabilities are."

(Speaking of capabilities, here's a friendly reminder that Harrison plays volleyball with a medicine ball and pushes over 1,800 pounds in his downtime).

As to how that differs than the coaching environment in Pittsburgh, Harrison said the Steelers' coaching needs to be a bit more structured.

"Mike Tomlin is good as a head coach -- he's a player's coach," Harrison said. "I think he needs to be a little bit more disciplined."

