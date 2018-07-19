Packers WR Randall Cobb out of boot, ready for camp

Randall Cobb wasn't in danger of missing the season opener after being seen in a walking boot last month, but it's a great sign for the Green Bay Packers that the wideout is already out of the precautionary contraption before training camp.

Chris Roth of WBAY Green Bay spotted Cobb sans walking boot at the receiver's youth football camp on Wednesday. Cobb reiterated that the boot was simply for "protection" for an ankle injury and he expects to be ready when training camp begins on July 25.

"I will be involved in training camp when training camp comes around," Cobb told Roth.

The 27-year-old wideout wouldn't get into the specifics of the injury or his rehab, saying he must still meet with Packers medical personnel before knowing how restricted he might be during camp.

Even with that minor caveat, seeing Cobb without a boot one week before training camp starts is a great sign.

Entering his eighth season, the Packers need Cobb to recapture his old form after the team jettisoned Jordy Nelson. With Aaron Rodgers returning, Davante Adams poised to hit another level, and the Jimmy Graham addition, the Packers have the pieces to be a potent passing attack once again. With question marks down the depth chart, however, they need a healthy, active Cobb to keep pace in a surging NFC North.