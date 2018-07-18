Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor train with Browns offense at USC

Offseason? What offseason?

Great seasons are started in the spring and summer. The Browns know this and are putting in the work to make sure their 2018 season is a complete 180 from how 2017 went. With this in mind, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor recently ran pass sessions with WR Jarvis Landry and other members of the Browns offense at USC.

Cleveland's training camp doesn't start until July 26, but the Browns are looking to get acclimated with their new teammates beforehand.

"Just looking forward to building as much chemistry as possible so once we get into training camp we can be on the same page and make plays," Taylor told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The Browns are eager to quell all the 0-16 talk that they've heard (and been interrogated about) since their loss to the Steelers on December 31.

"[The workout] was amazing just getting the chemistry down, all the timing down" Landry told Anderson. "It's good to have all these bodies here working together, learning from each other."

In addition to Landry, Taylor, and Mayfield, The Dawg Pound at FirstEnergy Stadium will see a slew of fresh faces next season including RB Carlos Hyde and S Damarious Randall.

Back in May, Taylor told WKYC, "That is what we are doing now, changing the mindset and working hard each and every day."

The new-look Browns will open the 2018 season on September 9 against a familiar foe -- the same Steelers who sealed their 0-16 fate.