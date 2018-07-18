Saints sign ex-Giants, Patriots RB Shane Vereen

With Mark Ingram set to serve a suspension to open the season, the New Orleans Saints added another running back to their backfield stable.

The Saints announced Wednesday they have signed veteran running back Shane Vereen. In a corresponding move, the team waived Daniel Lasco with a failed physical designation.

The 29-year-old Vereen spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants after four years with the New England Patriots. Vereen compiled 164 rushing yards and 253 receiving yards in 16 games with the Giants last season.

Vereen brings a versatile option to the Saints backfield in advance of Ingram's four-game suspension.

Dual-threat Offensive Rookie of the Year running back Alvin Kamara projects to earn most of the early-season touches for the Saints. Coach Sean Payton, however, has insisted he doesn't want to overwork his dynamic back while Ingram is out. To that end, New Orleans has added Vereen and Terrance West to the backfield mix this offseason to go along with Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds and rookie Boston Scott.

Vereen could provide a multifaceted option to Drew Brees' offense if the veteran running back makes the 53-man roster heading into the 2018 season.