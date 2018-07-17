Join us at NFL Kickoff on Piccadilly!

CELEBRATE NFL KICKOFF IN LONDON!

For the first time ever, we're not waiting for the London Games to let you celebrate your incredible passion for the NFL! On Saturday 8th September, we're shutting down London's Piccadilly to celebrate the start of the NFL season with NFL Kickoff on Piccadilly!

Come and join us for a free day-long festival that will see Piccadilly closed to traffic and become a hub of NFL and entertainment activities. With something on offer for everyone, you can introduce your friends and family to the NFL at Kickoff so they can start the season along with you.

Further event details will be announced over the coming weeks but to give you taster of what's on offer - NFL Kickoff on Piccadilly will run from 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. and will feature:

On-stage entertainment, including a headline music act

A full schedule of events at the BAFTA theatre including meet and greets with NFL Legends, signing sessions and screenings of the new America's Game, featuring the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory

Family Tailgate area, including interactive NFL-themed games

Kids' Zone, with NFL mini-pitch and NFL mascots, including Swoop from the Eagles

A wide range of American-style food, including dishes straight from the six regions whose teams will be playing games in London later this year

NFL Shop, where you can get your hands on a wide range of merchandise from your favourite team

PLUS, you can also experience the excitement of an NFL game day by reliving the incredible triumph of the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

We'll screen the thrilling game, complete with live commentary and analysis from Osi Umenyiora, Jason Bell and Neil Reynolds but we're also bringing you everything you can't get watching the Super Bowl at home! Kiss cams, t-shirt cannons, cheerleaders, mascots and much more.

Mark your diary, wear your team colours and get ready for a party. Only in the NFL.