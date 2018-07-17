DDFP: Home and home podcast with Move The Sticks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by co-host of the Move The Sticks podcast, Bucky Brooks, after Shek made an appearance of his own on MTS. Shek and Bucky kibitzed about who was the most exciting running back to ever watch (3:10) and Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell's contract situation (5:05). The guys also stay on the topic of the Steelers by questioning if they should've drafted another running back and if this current group of star players can stay together (11:20). Next, Shek and Bucky spend the rest of the show deciding who is each of the AFC teams Jenga pieces (15:20).

Listen to the podcast below: