Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones arrested in Scottsdale

The same day that Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was suspended five games after pleading guilty to an extreme DUI, we find out another member of the organization was arrested over the weekend.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday and charged with assault, disorderly conduct/disruptive behavior and criminal trespassing.

The police report states that Seals-Jones allegedly tried to enter the W Hotel to use the restroom. An employee informed him that based on the time, the hotel only allows guests of the hotel inside.

According to the police report, Seals-Jones allegedly moved a rope that was blocking an entrance to Sushi Roku and he was denied inside the hotel again. Seals-Jones told police that he attempted to walk past the hotel staff because he had to go to the bathroom badly.

An employee told police that was when Seals-Jones became combative and allegedly "one hand shoved him in the shoulder area."

Seals-Jones was held down by the hotel security until police arrived on the scene. Officers said he appeared to be intoxicated. Seals-Jones was processed and released less than two hours later.

The Cardinals released this statement:

"The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones. While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Seals-Jones was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his first season he recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns.