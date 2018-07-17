Move The Sticks: NFC Jenga pieces

Bucky Brooks is joined by Dave Dameshek to identify which player each franchise absolutely can't lose in 2018 in the NFC (18:18). The guys also debate if running backs are truly undervalued following Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers failing to come to terms on a multi-year contract (2:27). The guys wrap the show by going through Bucky's 5 best play-calling duos in the NFL (51:40). Make sure to also tune into the Dave Dameshek Football Program for the AFC Jenga piece conversation on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

Listen to the podcast below: