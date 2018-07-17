Brandin Cooks signs five-year extension with Rams

Brandin Cooks appears to have found his home.

The wide receiver signed a five-year extension with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Tuesday.

"Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement released by the team. "He's a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We're excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023."

Cooks joined the Rams via trade, with the New England Patriots sending the speedy receiver to Los Angeles during the offseason.

