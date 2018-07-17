Terrell Owens aims to return to football with CFL team

Terrell Owens doesn't want any part of ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, but he wants in north of the border.

The 44-year-old former All-Pro, who is less than a month from being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, wants to add an extra chapter to his playing career in a league that plays with an extra man. Owens has activated a clause that will force the Edmonton Eskimos, the Canadian Football League team that owns his rights, to either offer him a contract or release him from their control within 10 days, according to TSN.

"Absolutely 100 percent," Owens' agent Jason Staroszik told TSN's Dave Naylor when asked about Owens' interest in playing in the CFL. "He still feels like he has some football years left in him. He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it's the CFL or NFL."

Owens hasn't played a down of professional football since he suited up for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League in 2011. He played his last NFL snap as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2010 season, in which he caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, but was released in less than a month's time.

Owens does have a bit of familiarity with the northern part of the continent, signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2009 after his release from the Dallas Cowboys in a move Owens himself billed as "leaving America's Team [for] North America's team."

Owens has found a place in the news cycle recently due to his unprecedented decision to skip the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement weekend, which includes him as part of the Class of 2018. He also posted a video of him running a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash while working out with Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones in an attempt to prove he still has what it takes to succeed at the professional level.

That video didn't draw any bites from an NFL team, but it could from a CFL team. Owens has the temporary advantage of forcing action from Edmonton, though it's no guarantee he ends up on a roster anywhere. His 15,934 career receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns could get him further than the average hopeful, though.