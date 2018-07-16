ATN Podcast: RB rankings and no deal for Bell

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- are all together again to bring you the latest news from around the league, including the Steelers & running back Le'Veon Bell not being able to work out a new deal (7:40), former Giants coach Ben McAdoo goes HAM (11:57), DeMarco Murray retires (17:00), Patrick Peterson gives his nod for Cardinals' starting QB (20:00), ROE-KWAN Smith not with other Bears rookies at start of camp (23:00), Todd Gurley gets inspiration from LeBron?!? (30:00) and Joe Theismann loves Pitbull (36:00). Plus, the heroes debate Gregg's running backs rankings for 2018 (42:00).

LISTEN to the episode here: