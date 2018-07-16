Marshal Yanda starting Ravens camp on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens will begin training camp without one of the league's top offensive lineman.

Guard Marshal Yanda is among six players placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of camp, the team announced on Thursday.

The other players on the PUP list are defensive end Brent Urban, tight end Vince Mayle, cornerback Jaylen Hill, linebacker Bam Bradley and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo.

Yanda, a two-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler, continues to recover from a fractured ankle, which he suffered just two games into the 2017 regular season.

By starting training camp on the PUP list, Yanda will continue the rehabilitation process and won't be allowed to practice with the team until the Ravens activate him.

Baltimore's rookies reported for camp last week, while veterans show up Wednesday. The Ravens opened camp earlier than other teams because of their participation against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game, which will be held Aug. 2.