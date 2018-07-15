Tomlin hoping for 'exciting' Le'Veon Bell news Monday

Le'Veon Bell's contract situation has been one of the major storylines of the last two NFL offseasons, and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hoping for some good news on Monday.

"Obviously we want to get the deal done," Tomlin told WAVY-TV in Virginia last week. "[Bell] wants to get the deal done. Everybody has said that. Now it's just about the negotiators getting in the room, and doing what it is they need to do. I'm excited and hopeful. Hopefully we'll have some exciting news here before Monday."

Another year without a contract extension likely means the Steelers will see a repeat of last year when Bell didn't show up to the team's practice facility until a week before the start of the season. The two-time All-Pro, who finished third in league rushing last season, has said since February that contract talks have been "closer" than last year, but it's mid-July and no offer has been signed.

If Bell and the Steelers don't reach an agreement by 4 p.m. ET Monday, he'll play another year under the franchise tag at $14.5 million. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in May that Bell is targeting about $17 million annually. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the situation Saturday:

Much of the focus for Monday will be on #Steelers RB LeâVeon Bell once again. There has been some progress, but it sounds like this one may come down to the wire â just like last year. It got close. Time will tell if they can push it over the line. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2018

"I don't want to have the replications of what happened last year," Bell said in late June. "But if that came down to that, obviously I got to do what I got to do. Take my stand and protect myself. I don't want to have to do that. I want to go to camp and play for the Steelers long term."

It remains to be seen in Tomlin will get his training camp wish. The Steelers open camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on July 28.