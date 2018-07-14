Godspeed to play Fighting Cancer in AFFL Ultimate Final

The Ultimate Final of the American Flag Football League is set. Fighting Cancer will meet Seneca Wallace's Godspeed on Thursday in Houston with $1 million at stake.

Both sides emerged victorious in Saturday's Dual Finals where Fighting Cancer was crowned champion of America's Bracket and Godspeed conquered the Pro Bracket.

Here's a recap of their wins, broadcast exclusively on NFL Network:

Fighting Cancer 35, The Money Team 26

Thanks to another standout performance by quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette, Fighting Cancer pulled away from The Money Team and advanced to the Ultimate Final.

Doucette tossed four touchdowns, including three in the second half, threw for 263 yards, recorded a game-high five flag pulls on defense to secure the 35-26 victory.

Fighting Cancer's Brandon McCray led all receivers with six catches, 143 yards and three touchdowns.

This contest was tight deep into the second half, as The Money Team, led by quarterback Diere Franklin, came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 20 and later pull within two. But with under two and a half minutes left in the contest, Doucette and Fighting Cancer responded with a final score, this one a lateral to Robert Myers to pull away for the victory.

Franklin was the game's leading passer with 345 yards and four touchdowns, but his only interception sealed The Money Team's loss.

The Money Team wide receiver Ramonce Taylor opened the scoring Saturday afternoon with a stellar one-handed grab in the back of the end zone.

But that would be The Money Team's only lead of the game, as Fighting Cancer pulled off some trickery to steal the upper hand on the ensuing drive. For Fighting Cancer's first score, Doucette passed back to Darius Davis, who launched a deep dime to Charles Carmouche for an eight-point score.

Another highlight-reel score of note: Frankie Soloman's second-half toe-tapping touchdown pulled the game to within two points late in the proceedings, but it wasn't enough.

Godspeed 28, Ocho 12

Seneca Wallace continued his hot run of play, throwing for 316 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first half, to lead Godspeed past Chad Johnson's Ocho squad on Saturday.

The former Seahawks and Browns quarterback connected with ex-Lions running back Jahvid Best (3 rec, 54 yards) for two scores and closed out the first half with a pro-level dime to a toe-tapping Jason Avant (8 rec, 116 yards) in the back of the end zone.

Ocho responded with two scores in the latter half, one on the legs of former Oregon standout Dennis Dixon (139 total yards) and one in the hands of ex-Lions wideout Jeremy Ross (5 rec, 46 yards). But Godspeed denied Ocho on their ensuing onside kick attempt.

With a short field, Wallace threw his fourth and final touchdown pass of the afternoon to former Titans wideout Lavelle Hawkins (9 rec, 88 yards). As if there was any doubt, the QB earned LG Player of the Game honors.

Ocho quarterback Jerrod Johnson piled up the stat sheet with a game-high 329 passing yards, but never found the end zone. Johnson, the Ocho squad's namesake, finished with six grabs for 73 yards.