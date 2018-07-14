DeMarcus Lawrence, Ansah expected to play on tag

It doesn't sound like the Lions and the Cowboys will reach a long-term deal with DeMarcus Lawrence and Ezekial Ansah before the Monday deadline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed, that both defensive ends are expected to play on the franchise tag this year, barring a significant turn of events.

Lawrence compiled 14.5 sacks in 2017, second-most in the NFL. The game-wrecking defensive end was an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year after earning 10.5 sacks in the first seven games of the season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported back in February Lawrence's team is seeking a deal of at least the $17 million price tag that Olivier Vernon got from the Giants two years ago. Vernon and Lawrence share the same agent -- David Canter.

Ansah proved to be one of the NFL's best edge rushers in 2017, finishing with 12.0 sacks, 44 total tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. No player had more sacks than Ansah in the second half of 2017 (he tied Chandler Jones with eight), and he finished the year with back-to-back three-sack games.