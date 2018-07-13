NFL stars who thanked mom with awesome gifts this offseason

  • By Nick Toney
Many of your favorite NFL players are momma's boys deep down inside.

Think about it: Top prospects go hug mom the moment they hear their name at the NFL Draft. When they receive their first professional paycheck, it often goes right to the woman who nurtured their son to sports stardom.

Just look at how these NFL stars rewarded all the hard work and sacrifices their mothers made so they all could suit up on Sundays.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley follows through on his promise

Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey's mom gets a Valentine's Day car

â¤ï¸ Happy Valentines Day â¤ï¸

A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (2.0) (@jalenramsey) on

A new house for Chargers DB Derwin James' mom

Redskins RB Derrius Guice's mom gets a new car

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin's mom and sister get a house

Look in the driveway if you're Titans DB Kevin Byard's mom

A post shared by Kevin Byard (@kb31_savage) on

Panthers WR D.J. Moore has a surprise for mom... a new car!

