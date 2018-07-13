NFL stars who thanked mom with awesome gifts this offseason

Many of your favorite NFL players are momma's boys deep down inside.
Think about it: Top prospects go hug mom the moment they hear their name at the NFL Draft. When they receive their first professional paycheck, it often goes right to the woman who nurtured their son to sports stardom.
Just look at how these NFL stars rewarded all the hard work and sacrifices their mothers made so they all could suit up on Sundays.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley follows through on his promise
Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey's mom gets a Valentine's Day car
A new house for Chargers DB Derwin James' mom
Redskins RB Derrius Guice's mom gets a new car
Hey mom! I have a surprise for you ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgzâ 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018
Donât cry momma we got that drank ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XgUn3jNUDsâ 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018
49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin's mom and sister get a house
I know mama... I can feel your energy in this video! All the obstacles WE have overcome... Man...I love you so much mama... thank you for EVERYTHING! Especially blessing me with a sis like my Deja!!! @mamaflashgoodwin_s ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Blessed // Also huge s/o to @morganakamomo & our realtor @teamgiles_way for helping make this possible. FOR FULL VIDEO CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO!
Look in the driveway if you're Titans DB Kevin Byard's mom
Panthers WR D.J. Moore has a surprise for mom... a new car!