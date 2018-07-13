Around the NFL  

 

 

Terrell Owens sending shoes to fellow HOF inductees

  • By Kevin Patra
The cold war battle between Terrell Owens and the Hall of Fame presses on, but the former receiver made it clear his bitterness doesn't extend towards his fellow inductees.

On Thursday, Owens tweeted a video of personalized shoes he's sending to the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Man, Bobby Beathard is going to rock those kicks hard.

The gesture from T.O. comes the day after one Hall of Fame executive said Owens would not be mentioned individually during the ceremony on Aug. 4.

