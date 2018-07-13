Terrell Owens sending shoes to fellow HOF inductees

The cold war battle between Terrell Owens and the Hall of Fame presses on, but the former receiver made it clear his bitterness doesn't extend towards his fellow inductees.
On Thursday, Owens tweeted a video of personalized shoes he's sending to the 2018 Hall of Fame class.
Bout to send these to my fellow 2018 HOFers. Thanks to my guy on IG: @inkyourshoes for getting these done for me for my guys! Much love. #HOF @RandyMoss @raylewis @BrianDawkins @BUrlacher54 @JerryKramer64GB #BobbyBeathard #RobertBrazile @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/Y1S7NgzAUGâ Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) July 12, 2018
Man, Bobby Beathard is going to rock those kicks hard.
The gesture from T.O. comes the day after one Hall of Fame executive said Owens would not be mentioned individually during the ceremony on Aug. 4.
